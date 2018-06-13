'We R CLE' aimed at keeping neighborhoods safe

Police officers and community leaders are hoping for a less violent summer. They have put together agencies from across the state to take guns off the streets, and make your neighborhood safer.

Just across from Cleveland's fourth district police station, Marshall Shorts works to offer food to those in need.

"I think it's a good thing. We do things like this to alleviate the activity that's going on in the neighborhood," Shorts said.

He's doing his own part to cut down on neighborhood crime, but says he appreciates the extra support the neighborhood has gotten to try to get the most dangerous criminals behind bars.

"It's a great thing to get the weapons off the streets if they can," Shorts said.

Police say in the 4th district alone, gun arrests are up 175 percent and homicides are down 37 percent.

"What you see here is just our efforts on steroids," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

As a part of the "We Are CLE" initiative, they rounded up several violent criminals who had warrants, and checked in on violent offenders who were on parole. They found dozens of guns those people shouldn't have had.

"At the end of the day, I promise you the good citizens of Cleveland are going to be the ones standing," said Pete Elliot, with the U.S. Marshal's Office.

In the fifth district, they have already noticed more officers, especially State Highway Patrol. Greg Pollard is the safety liaison for the Collinwood and Nottingham Villages Development Corporation, and says just having a presence has helped neighbors feel safer.

"I have received reports from neighbors who say I don't know what's going on, but I like what's happening," Pollard said.

