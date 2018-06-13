16-year-old rushed to MetroHealth after getting shot in Cleveland

Cleveland Poilce are investigating on scene in the 13000 block of Ferris Avenue. (Source: WOIO)

A 16-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland's East Side and has been taken to MetroHealth hospital.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Ferris Avenue.

The teen was shot in the side, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not announced any arrests; officers are investigating on scene.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.