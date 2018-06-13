New money app Mezu protects your privacy

A local company has now come up with a first of its kind money app that promises to keep your privacy and your financial activity safe. (Source WOIO)

A local company has now come up with a first of its kind money app that promises to keep your privacy and your financial activity safe.

It's called Mezu and it's free.

"You can give money to the bell boy, you can pay the farmer's market, you can do all the things you do with cash but in an app," said CEO & Co-Founder, Yuval Brisker.

Mezu launched here in Cleveland and is now available in the Apple and Google Play Stores. With just a few taps, you can give and receive money.

Here's how it works:

"We will protect your privacy, we will not share your information with anyone, we won't sell your information to anyone, we won't give anyone access to the app other than you," said Brisker.

Which is a draw for many.

A U.S. Bank survey of consumers found that 47 percent prefer digital payment options. But some worry about having so much of their personal information out there.

VP or Marketing Amy Martin shares she's had some uncomfortable situations using other apps and the privacy aspect of Mezu clicked with her.

"When you're paying people that you don't know or that you don't even know well, you don't want them to have your email or your cell phone especially if you're a woman and for me that really resonated," she said.

"You know the goal here is to be global," said Brisker. "If we can have a million downloads of this app by the end of the month, it will definitely put us on the map."

Mezu founders say your money will be insured. The company offers an FDIC insured account for every user through its banking partners so your money is safe.

