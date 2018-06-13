Full extent of flooding damage in Port Clinton may not be known until Thursday morning

The Ottawa County Emergency Management Department is reporting that damage assessment crews are still canvassing the Port Clinton area to determine the full extent of the damage left behind after Tuesday night's flooding. (Source WTOL)

Port Clinton Mayor, Hugh Wheeler Jr. declared a state of emergency after, he says, five inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

Restoration crews were working Wednesday morning to clean up the damage left behind by flooding in Magruder Hospital's lobby and gift shop areas as well as the Human Resources and Radiology Departments. The hospital never stopped caring for patients, however.

The Ottawa County Courthouse's lower level experienced some flooding which shut down the courthouse and some government offices until noon. One elevator remains out of order.

By evening, only two roads were shut down and they were located in subdivisions.

Mayor Wheeler says this latest flooding hit him hard because it is the third time the city has experienced a flood since January.



