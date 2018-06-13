Cleveland Police seeking persons of interest in connection with - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police seeking persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting

Posted by Rachel Vadaj, Assignment Desk Editor
Connect
Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)
Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police) Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is seeking information regarding the identity of two persons of interest of a recent homicide.

According to police, 27-year-old Jermaine Harvell was found shot in the head in the driver's seat of a car in front of a vacant lot on 1095 East 141 Street on March 20.

Police say the individuals in these photos were with Harvell prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals pictured are asked to contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5464. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:02 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly