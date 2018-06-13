Cleveland Police seeking persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting

Cleveland Police Department is seeking the identity of persons of interest in recent homicide. (Source: Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is seeking information regarding the identity of two persons of interest of a recent homicide.

According to police, 27-year-old Jermaine Harvell was found shot in the head in the driver's seat of a car in front of a vacant lot on 1095 East 141 Street on March 20.

Police say the individuals in these photos were with Harvell prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals pictured are asked to contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5464.

