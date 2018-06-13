Defenders of Jordan should wake up to LeBron's legacy: 19 Sports Overtime

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James dunks during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Forbes' contributor Tommy Beer has a message for loyal defenders of the Michael Jordan legacy: take a deep breath.

The sports writer opined Monday over harsh criticisms by Charles Barkley, Chris Webber and Grant Hill, who collectively agreed that James will never and should never be considered the greatest player of all time.

“I was so disappointed in his passiveness, and it drained all the energy out of the rest of the Cavaliers,” Barkley said minutes after Game 4 ended. “I wanted to see somebody fight to the finish — No. 1, congratulations to the Golden State Warriors — but that left me mad more than anything. … Just disappointed personally.”

Subjectivity aside, Beer argued that LeBron -- who racked up more minutes than any other NBA player and achieved record-breaking stats in 2018 -- should not be discounted solely by NBA championships.

