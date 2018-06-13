North Ridgeville man who shot wife in front of grandchild sentenced to nearly 20 years

Ronald Svec, 77, was sentenced to nearly 20 years for shooting his wife to death in November 2015. (Source: Lorain Clerk of Courts)

A 77-year-old North Ridgeville man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to nearly 20 years on Wednesday for killing his wife.

According to the Lorain County Clerk of Courts Office, Ronald Svec shot his wife, Gloria, multiple times in front of the couple's 4-year-old grandchild in November 2015.

Gloria Svec, 69, died at St. John's Westshore Hospital following the attack.

Ronald initially told North Ridgeville police his wife threatened him with a knife during a domestic dispute, which, he said, prompted the grisly shooting at their Jaycox Road home.

He was sentenced to 18 years to life.

