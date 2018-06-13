North Ridgeville man who shot wife in front of grandchild senten - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

North Ridgeville man who shot wife in front of grandchild sentenced to nearly 20 years

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ronald Svec, 77, was sentenced to nearly 20 years for shooting his wife to death in November 2015. (Source: Lorain Clerk of Courts) Ronald Svec, 77, was sentenced to nearly 20 years for shooting his wife to death in November 2015. (Source: Lorain Clerk of Courts)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

A 77-year-old North Ridgeville man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced to nearly 20 years on Wednesday for killing his wife.

According to the Lorain County Clerk of Courts Office, Ronald Svec shot his wife, Gloria, multiple times in front of the couple's 4-year-old grandchild in November 2015.

Gloria Svec, 69, died at St. John's Westshore Hospital following the attack.

Ronald initially told North Ridgeville police his wife threatened him with a knife during a domestic dispute, which, he said, prompted the grisly shooting at their Jaycox Road home.

He was sentenced to 18 years to life.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:02 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly