15-year-old boy critical after hit-and-run in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

15-year-old boy critical after hit-and-run in Cleveland

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The 15-year-old was struck on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening. (Source: WOIO) The 15-year-old was struck on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 15-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday evening on Cleveland's East Side, and now the boy is in critical condition.

According to police, the teen was rushed to MetroHealth hospital following the hit-and-run incident, which occurred at East 69th Street and Union Avenue at 5 p.m.

The driver has not yet been found, and police don't have a description of the car.

Police are investigating.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Today on Sunnyside Up, are children being over-disciplined?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 13:07:02 GMT
    "Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)"Sunnyside Up" featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover (Source: WOIO)

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

    "Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

    More >>

  • 'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    'Lockdown, lockdown:' Young students learn new nursery rhyme

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:50:43 GMT
    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it got a lot of response on social media. (Source: CNN)

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

    A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media. 

    More >>

  • Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

    Thursday, June 7 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-07 14:57:59 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>

    A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly