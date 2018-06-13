15-year-old boy critical after hit-and-run in Cleveland

The 15-year-old was struck on Cleveland's East Side Wednesday evening. (Source: WOIO)

A 15-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday evening on Cleveland's East Side, and now the boy is in critical condition.

According to police, the teen was rushed to MetroHealth hospital following the hit-and-run incident, which occurred at East 69th Street and Union Avenue at 5 p.m.

The driver has not yet been found, and police don't have a description of the car.

Police are investigating.

