Surveillance video captured hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old boy in Cleveland

A 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car on the city's east side.

The accident happened at East 69th Street and Union Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland 19 reporter Victor Williams said judging from surveillance footage taken at business it appears the teenager, David Allen Bourne Jr., tried to walk around a dead animal when he was hit by the car.

The teen was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Cleveland police say the driver of the white 2005 Lexus 300 fled the scene after hitting the teenager.

The motorist in question remains on the loose.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Bourne's family.

