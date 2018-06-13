Surveillance video may have caught car that killed 15-year-old boy in Cleveland

A 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car on the city's east side.

The accident happened at East 69th Street and Union Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland 19 reporter Victor Williams said judging from surveillance footage taken at business it appears the teenager tried to walk around a dead animal when he was hit by a white sedan.

Cleveland police say the driver fled the scene after hitting the teenager and remains on the loose.

A description of the vehicle has not been released.

The teen was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family members identify the victim as David Allen Bourne Jr.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Bourne's family.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.