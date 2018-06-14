Duck Tape Festival returns to Avon

The 15th annual Duck Tape Festival kicks off Thursday, June 14. (Source: Duck Tape Festival)

The 15th Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival returns Thursday, June 14.

The three-day festival will feature everything from a parade, fashion show to sculptures.

For those who have a Duck Tape obsession... "Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape® Festival" June ss14-16, 2018. For more info see listing https://t.co/o4O1HOb0uy pic.twitter.com/WcYUMvKBtd — Ohio Tourism (@Ohio_Tourism) June 13, 2018

The festival runs through Saturday, June 16 at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Admission is free and we are encouraged to bring our own roll of Duck Tape to the party.

The festival typically brings in around 60,000 people during its three-day event.

Festival dates and times:

Thursday, June 14: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 15: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 16: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.