Northeast Ohio weather: Picture perfect weather to round out the work week

Short Term Forecast:

A cold front moved over NE Ohio late Wednesday. High pressure will be building in today. The high will move east this weekend, allowing high heat and humidity levels to return to our region. Our next cold front will swing through on Tuesday.

It is absolutely stunning outside this morning. Skies are clear across most of NE Ohio. A few areas of patchy fog may pop up this morning south of Akron, but fog will not be a widespread issue.

Otherwise, expect sunny skies and dry conditions today. Humidity levels have dropped off in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. It’s going to feel amazing today.

9:00 AM: 71°, Noon: 79°, 5:00 PM: 79°

Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Rinse and repeat today’s forecast for tomorrow.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:

Things will be heating up BIG TIME this weekend! Humidity levels will also creep up by the end of the weekend.

Saturday’s high: 88°

Sunday’s high: 92°

Both days will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. There is a small shot for a shower or storm each day, but most areas will end up being rain-free.

When Should You Expect Rain Again?

As I mentioned above, a stray shower or storm may pop up over the course of the weekend. Coverage will be quite limited, if we see anything at all.

Rain chances are slightly better Monday into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches.

