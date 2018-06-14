Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant stretch rolls on

Tonight:

Clear skies will allow for temperatures to dip down into the upper 50s. Dew points will stay in the lower 50s, feeling dry outside. Winds will be light and variable.

Tomorrow:

A high pressure system will remain over the area, keeping skies mostly sunny. Cloud cover will start to increase as we go into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Dew points will remain in the lower 50s, feeling pleasant outside. Winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow Night:

Some high clouds will remain in the area overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50s again. Dew points will remain in the lower 50s overnight, feeling pleasant outside.

Saturday:

Cloud cover will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. A warmer air mass will move in, bringing temperatures into the upper 80s. Dew points will begin to increase into the upper 50s by the afternoon, still feeling pleasant outside.

Saturday night:

Cloud cover will remain partly cloudy overnight, keeping temperatures in the lower 70s. Dew points will increase into the mid 60s, feeling muggy outside. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms overnight, mainly occurring after midnight.

