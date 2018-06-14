JR Smith welcomes baby girl, she shares the name of his former team

JR Smith and his wife Jewel Harris welcome baby Denver to the family. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith welcomed a baby girl into the world, early morning on Thursday, June 14.

Smith and his wife Jewel Harris, affectionately named the child Denver.

Ironically, it's also the same city of one of his former teams.

Smith played five seasons as a Denver Nugget, between 2006-2011, averaging 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

A number of friends reached out to the couple to congratulate them on their new blessing.

Smith can look forward to more moments like this family trip to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2016.

