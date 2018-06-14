American Red Cross pushing 'Missing Types' campaign

American Red Cross is pushing a 'Missing Types' campaign for potential donors. (Source: redcross.org)

There's a critical need for blood donations here in Northeast Ohio and across the county.

The situation has forced the American Red Cross to reach out to potential donors with a bold campaign called 'Missing Types'.

Representatives want to stress the need for A, B, and O.

Big businesses are joining the effort too by removing those key letters from their names and logos that run in commercials and online.

Hospitals depend on blood for all sorts of situations including accident victims, surgeries and other medical treatments that involve blood transfusions.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood.

