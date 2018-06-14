Panel of experts hope to release Aniya Day-Garrett case review by end of June

Cuyahoga County officials say they expect to have the results from the county's Aniya Day-Garrett expert panel review by the end of the month.

Two weeks ago, the panel of experts gathered over Memorial Day weekend to discuss and review Aniya's case along with Children and Family Services practices and policies.

Aniya Day-Garret died from complications of head trauma and suffered from malnutrition. It's alleged that her mother and mom's boyfriend killed her.

The child suffered abuse since she was 2 years old, and a daycare had documented the child's injuries but never reported them to child protective services when they were actually happening until an ambulance was needed one day to transport her.

Ohio Job and Family Services investigated complaints into two daycare facilities Aniya attended, and both were issued notifications that ODJFS intends to revoke each program's license.

Aniya Day-Garrett was 4 years old at the time of her death. Her mother Sierra Day and mom's boyfriend Deonte Lewis remain jailed in connection with her murder awaiting trial.

