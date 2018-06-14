Fifth Third Bank rolls out baby bonding leave for fathers

Fifth Third Bank, along with many other big companies, is offering paid paternity leave. (Source: WOIO)

Fifth Third Bank has joined the ranks of many other big companies in offering paid leave to new fathers.

Financial Center Manager Bryan Peitz said bonding with his newborn son Jake were some of the best times in his life.

"He's such a happy kid and getting a chance to make him laugh and get to know his personality, I mean, you just can't compare it," he said.

The father of two says when he heard about his company's new paternity leave program, he didn't believe it.

"I thought there was a catch and I thought, there's no way this is possible. Maybe they're just having some fun with us, but sure enough, it was true and I got to take a month off," said Peitz.

Fifth Third Bank introduced the baby-bonding leave in August 2017.

Eligible fathers are offered four weeks of paid leave.

"They can focus on work when they're at work, they have that bonding time with their family, the four weeks and then when they come back to work, they know the routine, they're ready to be back at work and still have the family unit still have success at home," said Regional Communications Director, Laura Passerallo.

"I think it's the best experience I've had in life is having that time off," said Peitz.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.