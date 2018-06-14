A UFO sighting near Norton? Police explain

Was it a glowing light?

A flying saucer?

No, Norton police believe it was a cell phone tower.

According to the police department they took one call from a person Wednesday night around 10:30 from a person who said they saw a hovering light.

"The Norton Police Department received one call last night in reference to this. The officers that responded believe that the light was caused by a cell tower in the area," according to Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro.

Two officers went out to the area of Eastern Road and Highway 585 to take a look.

Their report says there's a cell phone tower and church steeple in the area that may have caused the hovering light.