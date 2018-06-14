18-year-old swimmer dies after being sucked into Ashland County dam

18-year-old girl in critical condition after swimming accident in Ashland County. (Source: WOIO)

Deputies said an 18-year-old girl has died after being sucked into the Charles Mill Dam while swimming.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

The dam, which is located at 2203 State Route 603 in Ashland County, is not a legal swimming location.

According to deputies, Regina Miller couldn't battle the undertow and was sucked into the dam and through the grates.

When Miller came out on the other side, a fisherman spotted her floating face down in the water.

Deputies say Gerard Tims of Fredericktown, Ohio, pulled the teen to shore, started CPR and screamed for help.

Miller's friends heard Tims yelling and came over and helped him perform CPR until Mifflin Township EMS arrived.

EMS transported her to OhioHealth MedCentral Hospitals in Mansfield, where she died from her injuries.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.