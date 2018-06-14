18-year-old swimmer in critical condition after being sucked into Ashland County dam

18-year-old girl in critical condition after swimming accident in Ashland County. (Source: WOIO)

Deputies said an 18-year-old girl is now on life support after being sucked into the Charles Mill Dam.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

The dam, which is located at 2203 State Route 603 in Ashland County, is not a legal swimming location.

According to deputies, the victim couldn't battle the undertow and was sucked into the dam and through the grates.

When the victim came out on the other side, a fisherman spotted her floating face down in the water.

Deputies say Gerard Tims of Fredericktown, Ohio, pulled the teen to shore, started CPR and screamed for help.

The victim's friends heard Tims yelling and came over and helped him perform CPR until Mifflin Township EMS arrived.

EMS transported her to OhioHealth MedCentral Hospitals in Mansfield.

Her name is not being released at this time.

