Akron Police and U.S. Marshals looking for breaking and entering suspect

The Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals looking for breaking and entering suspect. (Source Police)

The Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals looking for breaking and entering suspect.

Police have identified the suspect as Dylan Pleat.

Investigators said around 7:30 a.m. on June 5 Pleat forced entry into a home on the 700 block of Reed Avenue and removed several items from the home. Authorities said he is possibly driving a 2018 Black Hyundai Elantra with a Maryland license plate of 6DD9492.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 330-375-2464.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.