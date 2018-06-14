Browns DE Myles Garrett says Kevin Durant 'broke the league' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett says Kevin Durant 'broke the league'

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant broke the league.

Garrett said these comments when he was on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.  

The Ken Carman Show posted his quote on Twitter.

Garrett noted Durant joining the Warriors was different than James joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

The Browns defensive end said anyone on the Warriors could have an off night and Golden State would still find a way to win.

Kevin Durant shot below 50 percent from the field in two games during the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 1-4 in the playoffs when LeBron James shot below 50 percent from the field.

He also suggested another way to balance the NBA.

Garrett hopes the league puts in a hard salary cap down the road. 

After the interview Cleveland 19's Anthony Lima posted his reaction to the interview.

The Cavs have played the Warriors in four straight NBA Finals.

  • 2015: Warriors won
  • 2016: Cavs won
  • 2017: Warriors won
  • 2018: Warriors won

At this time we do not know which team LeBron James will play for next year.

Las Vegas says the Los Angeles Lakers have the best odds of any team to land James in free agency.

