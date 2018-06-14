Browns DE Myles Garrett says Kevin Durant 'broke the league'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant broke the league.

Garrett said these comments when he was on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.

The Ken Carman Show posted his quote on Twitter.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on the #NBAFinals and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/kpBDfjGtCC — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 14, 2018

Garrett noted Durant joining the Warriors was different than James joining the Miami Heat in 2010.

The Browns defensive end said anyone on the Warriors could have an off night and Golden State would still find a way to win.

Kevin Durant shot below 50 percent from the field in two games during the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were 1-4 in the playoffs when LeBron James shot below 50 percent from the field.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on the #NBA salary cap and how LeBron opened the door for Durant to move “[LeBron] kind of caused his own demise but at the end of the day I’d rather see hard salary caps because it focuses more on team play.” — The Ken Carman Show (@KenCarmanShow) June 14, 2018

He also suggested another way to balance the NBA.

Garrett hopes the league puts in a hard salary cap down the road.

After the interview Cleveland 19's Anthony Lima posted his reaction to the interview.

Would have much rather had Myles Garrett on the Cavs bench in the Finals than Kendrick Perkins — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) June 14, 2018

The Cavs have played the Warriors in four straight NBA Finals.

2015: Warriors won

2016: Cavs won

2017: Warriors won

2018: Warriors won

At this time we do not know which team LeBron James will play for next year.

Las Vegas says the Los Angeles Lakers have the best odds of any team to land James in free agency.

