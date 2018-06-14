Indians players hit a home run for newlywed couple posing for pictures

Newlyweds Tom and MaryKate Blankenship went to the ballpark to take some wedding pics, they came away meeting some Indians players.

Tom and MaryKate Blankenship had gone to Progressive Field to grab some wedding photos when they got to pose with Francisco Lindor.

It was a good day for newlyweds and lifelong Indian fans Tom and MaryKate Blankenship who had decided to have wedding day photos taken in front of Progressive Field. It was icing on the cake when Cleveland Indians players Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco stopped to pose with the happy couple.

The Blankenships are natives of the Cleveland area and attend 10-15 games a year together, so posing in front of the stadium seemed like a great idea. The couple had taken pictures at the left field entrance and headed over to the home plate entrance. As they passed the player's lot Lindor pulled in, the groom called out to him. Lindor invited the couple to come over to the gate and posed with them. Moments later Carrasco pulled in and told the security guard to let them in for for a group photo.

Originally the couple wanted to take pictures on the field, however because there was a game that night it just wasn't possible. "I think it’s safe to say that they were more excited to meet the players than if they could have taken photos on the field," photographer Rachel Bush told Cleveland 19.

Because many of the bride and groom's family and friends are big Cleveland Indians fans the opportunity was one to brag about.

All in all the trip to the ballpark was home run.

