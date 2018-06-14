Homeowner shot during botched burglary attempt by 3 teens

The Sandusky Police Department is investigating a shooting after a resident caught three teens rummaging through his home and was shot. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Sandusky Police Department is investigating a shooting after a resident caught three teens rummaging through his home and was shot.

According to a police report, three teens ages 13, 14, and 15 broke into a residence on the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on June 12.

Little did they know, a resident was home.

The 20-year-old resident confronted the trio who were in the process of trying to steal from him. The resident grabbed hold of one of the teens when another took out a gun and shot the resident in the leg.

All three teens fled the scene.

The resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

All three teens were later identified and arrested.

All three teens were charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. The third teen who fired the weapon was charged additionally with felonious assault.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.