Red Cross closing shelter set up for East Cleveland explosion victims

The American Red Cross said they are planning on closing their shelter set up to help the explosion victims this evening.

Officials said the temporary shelter at the MLK JR Civic Center will shut down at 7 p.m. Thursday, unless somebody shows up for help.

One woman was killed and one man critically injured when the home at 1073 E. 125th in East Cleveland exploded on Sunday, June 10.

The injured person, Craig Martin Kelly, 51, remains at MetroHealth Hospital.

Officials said Kelly, the deceased woman and two other suspects tampered with gas lines in the home, causing the explosion.

Police have identified the two other suspects as Christopher Glenn and Joseph Vernon.

Glenn and Vernon were not injured in the explosion.

Police said Vernon has been released from custody, but could still be charged.

Glenn remains in police custody and police said he will most likely be charged by the end of the week.

East Cleveland police said at least five homes were destroyed and hundreds other damaged in the blast.

The Red Cross said they have provided some level of assistance to more than 90 residents.

