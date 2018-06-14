FBI to investigate Discovery Tours amid student trip cancellations

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio are now investigating Discovery Tours after student trips were cancelled. (Source: Discovery Tours)

Walsh said investigators spent more than a month looking into the company's records and found dozens of cancelled trips for school districts in 20 counties in Ohio.

Discovery Tours accepted payment from several Northeast Ohio schools, including Mentor's Memorial Middle School and the North Royalton City School District, but did not deliver on those trips.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and numerous county prosecutors were also investigating the company in May.

