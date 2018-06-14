Traffic Alert: Section of Interstate 90 in Avon closed after pedestrian hit by semi-truck

ODOT said Interstate 90 eastbound between State Route 254 and State Route 611 is closed. (Source WOIO)

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a section of Interstate 90 in Avon is closed after an accident Thursday afternoon.

ODOT said Interstate 90 eastbound between State Route 254 and State Route 611 is closed.

Drivers in the area should use a different route if they are heading in this direction.

The Avon Police Department said a person was hit by a semi-truck at State Route 611 around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.

