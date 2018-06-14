UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 90 in Avon

The Elyria Post of the State Highway Patrol said a section of Interstate 90 in Avon has reopened after a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck. (Source WOIO)

ODOT said Interstate 90 eastbound between State Route 254 and State Route 611 was closed for a couple of hours.

Drivers in the area were asked to use different route if they were heading in that direction.

The Avon Police Department said a person was hit by a semi-truck at State Route 611 around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Avon.

