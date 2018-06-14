UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 9 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 90 in Avon

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Elyria Post of the State Highway Patrol said a section of Interstate 90 in Avon has reopened after a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck.
AVON, OH (WOIO) -

The Elyria Post of the State Highway Patrol said a section of Interstate 90 in Avon has reopened after a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck.

ODOT said Interstate 90 eastbound between State Route 254 and State Route 611 was closed for a couple of hours.

ROAD UPDATES FROM OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Drivers in the area were asked to use different route if they were heading in that direction.

The Avon Police Department said a person was hit by a semi-truck at State Route 611 around 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Avon.

