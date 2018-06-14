Bridgestone Invitational give more than $1 million to local groups and charities

The Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament awarded more than a million dollars to local charities. (Source: WOIO)

It's one of the great parts of the Bridgestone Invitational,the World Golf Championship.

The annual luncheon to award local charities with the money raised from last year's tournament was held today in Akron at the Firestone Headquarters.

This year several charities shared the $1,028,910.

There are more than 40 charities and organizations like the Akron Children's Hospital, UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, The LeBron James Family Foundation, Akron Police who were among this years recipients.

Even though Firestone is replacing the World Golf Championship with the Senior Players Championship next year, organizers are confident they'll still be able to help charities.

"Really that charity comes from how the area supports it," Don Padgett said who is the Executive Director of the Bridgestone Invitational. "So if the people come out, the corporations support us like they always have the past 65 years, we'll get back and I'm sure Northeast Ohio will come through for us."

Over the 65 year history the tournament has given away more than $26 million dollars back to the community.

The World Golf Championship played at Firestone Country Club will begin on Aug. 2.

