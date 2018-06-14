Sketch released of man accused of attacking jogger at Cleveland Metroparks

Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of the suspect. (Source Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers)

On Saturday, June 9, a 55-year-old female jogger was attacked by an unidentified suspect at the Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation.

Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers have released a sketch of the suspect.

Investigators said during the victim's jog at 6:45 a.m., a man approached her on an exercise trail, grabbed her by the throat, and instructed her not to say anything or he would kill her.

According to CrimeStoppers the suspect started hitting the victim in the head repeatedly.

A violent struggle followed, but the victim was able to get away after biting the suspect's finger.

After the incident, investigators said the suspect fled northbound from the park, toward the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Chaincraft Road in Garfield Heights.

The suspect should have a visible, and significant injury to a finger on his right hand.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward, the tip line is 216-252-7463.

