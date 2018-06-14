Driver dies after slamming into steel pole in Stark County; troopers investigating

A 70-year-old Canton woman died after she struck a steel pole at high speed in Plain Township on Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anistene G. Tablor was driving west on US 62 when she veered off the road and slammed into the pole.

Tablor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, and Tablor didn't have her seat belt buckled at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

