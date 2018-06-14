BroadcastGood: Fighting the dark with news that unites Northeast Ohio (editorial)

Cleveland 19 is here to inform, educate and promote the good in Northeast Ohio. (Source: WOIO)

As someone who’s been part of broadcast news for almost 30 years, I can tell you a battle goes on each day: the light versus the dark.

Good news versus Bad news. So much we report is dark–murders, corruption, disasters.

It’s a lot to deal with emotionally, and it seems like those types of stories get shared a lot more on social media. It can become depressing.

But we do the positive stories, too. The people making a difference in others' lives. People succeeding. And the initiatives we as a broadcaster take on.

This week in Washington, DC, Cleveland 19 was honored as a finalist for the Service to Community Award for Television for our 2 Strong 4 Bullies project. The project unites teachers, students, parents – pretty much all of us – in the fight against bullying in Northeast Ohio.

As broadcasters, we have a big megaphone to use. We have people working every single day to tell the stories of problems that face us, and those same people are honored to help find solutions.

In the end, that’s what all of news is supposed to be: not something that divides, but something that educates and unites as we learn about our community, and we all work together to find a better way…a solution.

Yes, sometimes we have to broadcast BAD, but I’m glad we also broadcast good. In a TV show called True Detective a few years ago, one character talked about the battle between the light and the dark. At the end he said “Once there was only dark. If you ask me, the light’s winning.”

I believe the light’s winning, too.

We’ll keep working to make sure you see those stories.

