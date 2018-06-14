Kellogg's announces cereal recall due to Salmonella risk

The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.

Kellogg's launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding reported illnesses.

The recall pertains to 15.3- and 23-ounce packages of Honey Smacks.

Anyone who purchased the cereal should throw it away and contact Kellogg's for a full refund. The recall telephone number is 800-962-1413.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

