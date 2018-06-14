Former Browns TE Kellen Winslow, Jr. facing multiple sexual assault charges

Kellen Winslow Jr, 34, was arrested Thursday in California on several sexual assault charges. (Source: AP Images)

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., the son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested again on Thursday in connection with a set of sexual assault charges.

Winslow Jr., 34, is expected to be charged with the following: kidnapping with intent to commit rape, forcible rape, forcible sodomy, forcible oral copulation, residential burglary and indecent exposure, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The former player was also arrested last Thursday in a different incident in Encinitas, Cali. on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park.

Winslow fled the scene in a black SUV and deputies spotted him a short distance from the park and he was taken into custody, the lieutenant said.

Winslow posted $50,000 bail and was scheduled to return to court today, but a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody again.

His arraignment is anticipated in Vista, Cali. on Friday, and the charges will likely be announced at that time.

