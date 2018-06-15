Braving the shave: Students go Baldrick's to support cancer research (Romona's Kids)

Holy Trinity celebrated its third annual St. Baldrick's event to support cancer research. (Source: WOIO)

Hundreds of children wrapped up the school year by raising money to fight cancer.

Many of them braved the shave, going bald to help save lives.

Holy Trinity School in Avon held its third annual St. Baldrick's Event, to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

In the past three years, they've raised over $65,000. It's in honor of 12-year-old Shane Haddad, who's been fighting brain and spinal cord cancer since he was 3 years old.

But students also had personal reasons.

"It's for my grandma, she's going through chemotherapy right now," said Holy Trinity 5th grader Gavin Hughes.

The community also gets involved, from Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen, to friends and neighbors.

"I am shaving in honor of my grandparents who both had cancer," said Isabella Cirino, a junior at North Ridgeville High School.

"My grandmother had breast cancer first and then stage 4 pancreatic cancer and my best friend's father passed away from cancer a few months ago."

"This is the biggest proudest mom moment ever, she's amazing to do this for children's cancer research," said Sandy Cirino, Isabella's mother.

New this year, some students and family members donated their ponytails.

"I'm doing it for Wigs For Kids for people who have cancer," said Holy Trinity student Anna Khouri.

The students also raised money for Piper's Legacy, in honor of Piper Samuels, who lost her battle with cancer last August.

"It's bringing almost 900 students and the community together," said Noreen Woidke, St. Baldrick's coordinator. "You're doing something to give back so that's what it's all about, helping all those warriors out there." .

"It's amazing, the spirit is so amazing and Shane recognized so many of them from over the years," said Amy Haddad, Shane's mother. "It means so much to Shane, he loves seeing all the kids come together,"

"I love it," said Shane.

