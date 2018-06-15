Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful, pleasant Friday ahead

High pressure will be our primary weather maker through the weekend. A weak disturbance will move over the area Saturday. This may spark a few evening and overnight thunderstorms.

Short Term Forecast:

We’re off to another gorgeous start today. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies for this Friday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

9:00 AM: 68°, Noon: 78°, 5:00 PM: 79°

Humidity levels will remain pleasant today.

We’ll stay quiet and dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will gradually fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook:

We’re still on track for a big, big warm-up this weekend.

Saturday’s high: 87°

Sunday’s high: 91°

With higher humidity levels factored in, it may feel as if it’s 95°-100° on Sunday.

Both days of the weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. There is a small shot for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.

When Should You Expect Rain Again?

As I mentioned above, a few showers and thunderstorms may move over the area on Saturday night.

Rain chances are slightly better Monday into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches.

Ahead of our cold front, it’ll stay very hot for the beginning of the work week. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 90s.

We’ll cool off in the wake of the front.

Tuesday’s high: 82°

Wednesday’s high: 84°

Thursday’s high: 85°

