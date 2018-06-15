Northeast Ohio weather: Getting hot this weekend

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are still tracking high heat to build in as the weekend wears on. The humidity level will not be that high during the day Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds around in advance of the hot dome of air. Afternoon temperatures warm well into the 80s. The humidity level will increase Saturday night. I think a few thunderstorms could develop early Sunday morning east of Cleveland along the warm front. Father's Day this year will be a hot one. Many temperatures are forecast to soar above 90 degrees with that heat index around 100 degrees at times in the afternoon.

