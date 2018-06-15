Northeast Ohio weather: Getting hot this weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Getting hot this weekend

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
It's a beautiful Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are still tracking high heat to build in as the weekend wears on.  The humidity level will not be that high during the day Saturday.  There will be a mix of sun and clouds around in advance of the hot dome of air.  Afternoon temperatures warm well into the 80s.  The humidity level will increase Saturday night.  I think a few thunderstorms could develop early Sunday morning east of Cleveland along the warm front.  Father's Day this year will be a hot one.  Many temperatures are forecast to soar above 90 degrees with that heat index around 100 degrees at times in the afternoon.  

