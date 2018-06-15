Fitness center, Lorain County farm team up for alpaca yoga - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fitness center, Lorain County farm team up for alpaca yoga

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Yoga classes are growing in popularity and increasingly animals are being mixed into the fitness routine.

Soza Wellness and Fitness in Parma has teamed up with a farm in Lorain County to offer alpacas yoga classes.

Classes started in June at Our Little World of Alpacas in Grafton. The first class immediately sold out. Others are filling up fast.

Owners of Soza Wellness and Fitness said their seeing more clients wanting to take yoga classes outside of the studio and in a space that’s more connected to nature.

The fitness center has also offered goat yoga classes at a farm in Kirtland.

Alpaca yoga will be offered twice a month through September.

