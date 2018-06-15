Fitness center, Lorain County farm team up for alpaca yoga

Yoga classes are growing in popularity and increasingly animals are being mixed into the fitness routine. (Source: Our Little World of Alpacas)

Soza Wellness and Fitness in Parma has teamed up with a farm in Lorain County to offer alpacas yoga classes.

I'm back on the farm Friday morning for #WakeUpCleveland/@cleveland19news . Last year, @SozaTotalHealth invited me to their Goat Yoga class. Now, they've teamed up with @OLWAlpacas for yep-- Alpaca Yoga. We'll be LIVE from 5 to 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/HwQslJ3hBN — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) June 15, 2018

Classes started in June at Our Little World of Alpacas in Grafton. The first class immediately sold out. Others are filling up fast.

Owners of Soza Wellness and Fitness said their seeing more clients wanting to take yoga classes outside of the studio and in a space that’s more connected to nature.

The fitness center has also offered goat yoga classes at a farm in Kirtland.

Alpaca yoga will be offered twice a month through September.

