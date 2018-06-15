Dakar Recording Studios breaking ground in Walton Hills

Dakar Recording Studios is set to announce plans for a state of the art audio, film, and television production facilities. Source: WOIO

Dakar Recording Studios is set to announce their plans to unveil the first full service, state of the art sound stages, audio recording, film and television production facility in Ohio.

The new facility will be located just outside of Cleveland in Walton Hills. This will be a major boost for our local economy and it will help put Cleveland on the map when it comes to the film and production industry.

Ground Breaking

7499 Northfield Rd, Walton Hills, Ohio

Friday, June 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.

Dakar Studios will be constructed in two phases. Completion of Phase I is expected in the fall of 2018.

Dakar’s state of the art production facilities revolutionize Ohio’s film, television and media production industry.

