Heavy traffic delay due to crash on I-271 near Oakwood Village

There is a significant traffic delay due to a crash early morning on Friday, June 15.

According to reports, the crash took place on I-271 North near Broadway / Forbes in Oakwood Village.

The delay is in excess of 80 minutes as of 7:30 a.m.

The accident has backed up traffic to I-480 West stretching all the way out to Twinsburg.

For now, it would be best for drives to take a detour.

This is a developing story, as we gather more details on the crash.

