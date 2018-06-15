Ohio woman sentenced to 6 years for car crash that killed 2 teens

Natasha Boggs, 25, of New Franklin was sentenced to six years in prison for hitting and killing two 14-year-olds in Coventry Township in May 2017.

In March, Boggs pleaded guilty to the following charges:

• Two Counts of Involuntary Manslaughter – third degree felonies

– third degree felonies • Vehicular Assault – fourth degree felony

– fourth degree felony • Attempted Tampering with Evidence – fourth degree felony

Boggs was very emotional in the court room and discussed her struggle as a single mother. Her 6-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time, according to authorities.

In court, Boggs was sentenced to a total of six years in prison for her involvement in the crash. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

She will serve a mandatory five years of post-release control following her release and will have parole for an additional three years.

In total she could have served nine years for the crimes, but the judge lessened the sentencing due to some outside factors.

According to police, in May of 2017, she was driving on South Main Street in Coventry Township when she drove over the marked lane on the side of the road, striking three teens.

Taylor Galloway, 14, of Akron and 14-year-old Amber Thoma of Coventry Township passed away from the crash.

A 15-year-old was also hospitalized with serious injuries, but survived the incident.

