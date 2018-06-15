8-year-old child seriously injured in Stark County hit skip accident. (Source: WOIO)

Deputies are looking for the driver who struck an 8-year-old girl and then fled the scene.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Spangler Street NE in Plain Township.

Her grandfather called 911 after the accident.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was seriously injured.

There is no vehicle description.

If you have any information, please contact Stark County Sheriff deputies.

