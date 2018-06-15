Name released of North Ridgeville man who died after being hit b - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Name released of North Ridgeville man who died after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 90

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
AVON, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the name of the North Ridgeville man who died after after being hit by a semi-truck in Avon on Interstate 90.

Investigators said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told investigators 58-year-old Douglas Clarke was outside of his vehicle before entering marked travel lanes of Interstate 90 and was hit by the semi-truck. 

ODOT said Interstate 90 eastbound between State Route 254 and State Route 611 was closed for a couple of hours.

The incident is still under investigation.

