Cleveland firefighters find possible marijuana grow operation

Firefighters found a suspected marijuana grow operation after battling a house fire.

Crews responded to 35776 W. 128th around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the fire started in one of the bedrooms.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters said they found the marijuana grow operation in a second bedroom.

Police collected the evidence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

