Akron homes hit by bullets when people in two cars shoot at each other

Two houses were struck by bullets when people in separate vehicles drove down the road shooting at each other, according to police.

This happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

One house was located in the 700 block of Florida Avenue and the other house was in the 2200 block of 9th Street SW.

Akron police say nobody inside the homes were injured. Shell casings were recovered on both streets.

The vehicles were gone before officers arrived on the scene.

One was described as a gold car and the other was a black or silver SUV.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

