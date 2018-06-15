Woman assaulted while biking on Berlin Hike and Bike Trail in Portage County

Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak said a woman was assaulted while biking on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail in Portage County on Thursday.

Doak said the incident happened around 6 p.m., the trail is located off of State Route 224 in Deerfield.

Investigators said the woman was able to get assistance from other people who were on the trail.

According to the Portage County Sheriff the suspect is described as:

White man

In his late 20s or early 30s

Approximately 6-feet tall

Weighs between 175-200 pounds

He has short brown, curly hair

No facial hair



The suspect may have been driving an older gray four door Pontiac Bonneville, according to Doak.

Doak is asking anyone who was on the trail between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. or has any information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-296-5100.

