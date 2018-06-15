Cleveland Cooks: Santa Maria Rub - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Santa Maria Rub

Certified Angus Beef shared the recipe for a Santa Maria Rub. (Source WOIO) Certified Angus Beef shared the recipe for a Santa Maria Rub. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Certified Angus Beef shared the recipe for a Santa Maria Rub.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of coarse kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup of black pepper
  • 1/4 cup of granulated honey
  • 1 tablespoon of granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of onion powder

Instructions

  • Combine all the ingredients in an airtight container
  • Evenly spread the rub on your steak and use about a tablespoon per pound 
  • Refrigerate the cut of meat for two hours

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly