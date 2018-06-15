Couple accused of killing 2 people in Tremont arrested

The U.S Marshals said agents arrested a couple accused of killing two people in Tremont on June 8. (Perry County Sheriff)

The U.S Marshals said agents arrested a couple accused of killing two people in Tremont on June 8.

Investigators said James Hill, 41, and Barbara Wolford, 30, were wanted by Cleveland Police for the their involvement in the murder of Harold Emery, 63, and Rita Berish, 54.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Hill and Wolford had fled to the Columbus area after the double murder and they were taken into custody Friday in Mount Perry, Ohio.

Police say Emery, a janitor at Cleveland State University, died from a gunshot wound and Berish died from stab wounds.

Their bodies were found in the home at 3151 Scranton Road by officers doing a welfare check because Emery did not show up for work.

No motive has been released.

