Cleveland Police looking for missing father and son

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing father and a missing son.

Police said 83-year-old Donald Morrison was seen around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on the 13100 block of Puritas Avenue.

Investigators said Morrison suffers from dementia.

Authorities said his son 57-year-old Todd Morrison went missing on Friday.

Officers found a note inside their home stating "I love yall, I have to go heaven to be with my dad."

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Todd or Donald is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

