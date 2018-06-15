Here are the Northeast Ohio communities that can pull you over just for using your phone

Since 2013 nearly 65,000 crashes have happened because of distracted drivers. (Stock Photo)

This week Avon became the latest community to make cell phone laws tougher than what the Ohio State law.

In all of Ohio texting while driving is illegal.

Making a cell phone call with the device in your hand, varies by community.

The biggest difference from one city to the next is whether or not an officer can pull you over when they see you using it, or whether you have to violate some other law to get pulled over.

It's the difference between what's called a primary offense and a secondary offense.

"A secondary violation is a traffic infraction, but the officer cannot solely stop a car for that reason; think of seatbelts, driving while texting, probationary drivers licenses, not having windshield wipers on during rain. The officer must stop you for a primary violation first to enforce these sections," according to Lieutenant Robert G. Sellers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Most communities allow hands free cell phone use.

Newer restrictions focus on handled cell phone, or electronic device, use.

Cleveland 19 is working to compile a list of which of our local communities have moved cell phone use to a primary offense.

Primary Offense Communities:

Beachwood

North Royalton

Brooklyn

Avon

Secondary Offense Communities:

Parma

Seven Hills

Akron

Brunswick

Canton

North Ridgeville

Independence

Sandusky

Lakewood

Westlake

Broadview Heights

East Cleveland

Cleveland 19 has is sponsoring the "W82TXT" campaign.

Click here for all of the information you need to know to wait to text.

